CWC Meeting: Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief of Congress

CWC Meeting: Sonia Gandhi will remain as interim president of Congress for now and the new chief will be elected within next six months, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has concluded after 7 hours. Speaking to ANI, CWC member KH Muniyappa said that Sonia Gandhi has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee.

He further said that there was no difference in opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasniik, Anand Sharma have given in writing that there was no dispute on leadership. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Wasniik, Anand Sharma were among the 23 signatories of the letter that asked for complete overhaul of the party ahead of the crucial CWC meet.

Earlier, it was reported that the Congress was completely divided on the leadership issue with a section of leaders demanding complete restructuring of the party while some think that only a ‘Gandhi’ could keep the party united therefore Rahul Gandhi should take over if Sonia were to step down from the top post.

Senior Congress leader PL Punia said that members expressed faith in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and urged her to continue leading the party, she agreed. “Next meeting will be called soon, probably within 6 months, to elect a new chief. Till then, Sonia Gandhi agreed to remain interim president,” he said.