CWC meeting: Congress slams government on Rafale deal, unemployment; plans to start mass movement

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

In its second Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday under party president Rahul Gandhi, discussions were held on key issues including National Registration Certificate (NRC), Rafale deal, unemployment among others. The committee has decided to start a mass movement to force the government answer on a number of key issues, the party said.

“Issues of NRC Draft Bill, corruption, bank fraud cases and Rafale deal were discussed in CWC. Discussions were held on the issue of unemployment. We have also started preparations for upcoming elections in four states”, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said while addressing the media after the CWC meet.

Speaking alongside him, another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, while addressing the media said that the CWC in its meeting also discussed on declining economy, agriculture-related problems in the country under the present government. “When the prime minister asks youngsters and unemployed to sell pakodas and paan, calling them as part of employment, then certainly it is a cause of concern”, the Congress leader added.

He added that the CWC members in the meeting also suggested starting a mass movement in and outside the Parliament to force the government to speak on key issues. “CWC members felt that the party must protest both inside and outside the Parliament., so that the government which changes issues are forced to reply. Strategy for the same will be decided later,” he added.

The meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi could not attend the meet, the party said. Other leaders who attended the meet include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the CWC meet, saying, “The CWC met today. As a team, we discussed the political situation in the country & the huge opportunity for the Congress to highlight issues of corruption and failure of the government to provide jobs to our youth. Thank you to all those who attended today’s meeting.”