CWC meet: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says migrant workers stuck at state borders must be allowed to return home

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that migrant workers stranded at different state borders due to the lockdown should be allowed to return to their native places. While addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing on Thursday, Priyanka said that due screening should be done and precautions should be taken to permit stranded migrants to go to their villages.

“As times pass, we need to permit migrant workers to return home after due testing and precautions,” the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh said.

Thousands of migrant workers remain stranded at various state borders despite their attempts to reach home during the lockdown. They were stopped by state authorities at borders and kept at relief camps. According to the Labour ministry data, around 20 lakh migrant workers are stranded in various relief camps organised by state government authorities or by their employers or in localities where they are generally clustered. The number of such stranded workers across the country might go up further, it said.

The lockdown announced by the central government on March 24 brought all economic activities to a grinding halt, leaving daily wagers and labourers jobless and with little means to sustain their families. The suspension of rail and road traffic only added to their woes, forcing thousands to leave for home on foot.

In many cities, thousands of such workers are still residing at their rented accomodation and the local administration is providing them food and essential items. However, there have been law and order issues at certain places as many of them turned up at bus and railway stations in their bid to reach their respective homes.

Priyanka has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make arrangements for bringing back migrant labourers from the state stuck in other states. She added that compassion was the key to fight the deadly virus and not hostility towards the victims of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided that it will allow other states to take back migrants from their states if they desired. According to PTI, the decision was taken at a review meeting on the coronavirus crisis where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UP government will cooperate with other states on this.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently sent buses to bring home its own students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota. It had also briefly allowed the movement of migrant workers heading back to Uttar Pradesh.