CV Ananda Bose, former IAS officer, takes oath as West Bengal Governor

Retired IAS officer CV Ananda Bose took oath as the new Governor of West Bengal on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Speaker Biman Banerjee and other state ministers were present at the event held at the Raj Bhavan today.

Before taking oath, the new Governor visited the Kalighat temple on Tuesday, and said, “May goddess Kali shower blessings on people of Bengal and the country.”

A retired Kerala-cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, he was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal on November 17, replacing La Ganesan. Before retiring in 2011, he served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata.

Speaking to The Indian Express after being appointed as the governor of the state, Bose said that he would act as a “conduit” and as a “rainbow bridge” between the Centre and the State.

“I would like to build a rainbow bridge with the Centre…By sorting out issues between the two, by being a conduit for mutual relationship, cooperation and interaction between the Centre and the state which will ultimately lead to the growth and development of the state,” he had said on November 17.

When asked about tensions between the Raj Bhawan and the non-BJP state governments, Bose said that all differences of opinion need not be seen as “controversies”, adding that “protests and divided opinion need to be seen not as weakness but as strength of democracy.”

Bose had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.