Cuttack shocker! Monkey flees steals 16-day-old baby in Odisha, leaves mother devastated

The mother saw the monkey fleeing with the baby and she raised an alarm. Even some of the villagers had seen the monkey running away with the baby.

A 16-day-old baby boy was sneaked out of his home by a monkey! Yes, you heard this shocking news right. A monkey stole a newborn baby from his home in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday. Following the odd incident, the authorities have launched a search operation to find baby. Sources from the forest department involved in the case have said the baby was sleeping next to his mother when the monkey took him away the baby. The mother saw the monkey fleeing with the baby and she raised an alarm. Even some of the villagers had seen the monkey running away with the baby.

After the incident was reported by the villagers of Talabasta, the forest department fire services personnel reached the village and launched a massive operation to trace the baby.

As the baby has trouble in crying, it has become a challenge for the personnel to trace him in the forest. According to reports, the baby was born premature and was undergoing treatment. As many as 30 forest department personnel divided in three groups led by Sangram Keshari Mohanty are combing the nearby forest along with the villagers.

Before the incident took place, villagers reported that the monkeys had also attacked people from the village. The locals alleged that in spite of repeated complaints there was no action taken by the forest department.