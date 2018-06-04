Custom officials seize 995 grams gold worth Rs 28.62 lakh from passenger at Goa International airport

The gold was found inside silver pouches that were hidden inside the lofe jacket below passenger’s seat. (ANI)

Custom officials have seized 995 grams of gold valued Rs 28.62 lakh from an Air India passenger at the Goa International airport. The gold was found inside silver pouches that were hidden inside the lofe jacket below passenger’s seat.

Last month, custom officials at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport nabbed 28 Turkmenistan nationals, which included 22 women, in two separate cases. They were allegedly smuggling 19 kg gold worth about Rs 6 crore. After the arrests, officials had suspected that they were part of a gold smuggling syndicate. The air intelligence unit had received information that a gang of 23 people would arrive at the Delhi airport on a Turkish airlines flight.

Speaking to The Indian Express, officials said, “Acting on the input, a message was conveyed to Joint Commissioner Anubha Sinha and a team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Anees Cherukunnath. They started checking passengers on Turkish airlines — T-5539 and detained 23 people when they came out through the green channel. A detailed search led to the recovery of the gold.”

In January this year, custom officials at Kochi airport seized gold weighing more than 500 grams, that were valued at close to Rs 16 lakh in three separate cases. Seizures were made from residents of Kozhikode, who arrived from Dubai by a private airliner. In all these cases, passengers had hidden rhodium-plated gold hooks in their handbags which were noticed after Customs officials intercepted them and searched them near the exit gate, a release said.

As per the release, about 526.40 grams valued at Rs 16.21 lakh was seized. This was the third successive day that Customs officials in Kochi seized gold that was being smuggled in by passengers coming from outside the country.

Earlier, undeclared gold weighing one kg, that was valued at Rs 32.78 lakh, was seized by Customs officials from three persons who arrived at the airport from different countries.