Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

March 7, 2021 10:14 PM

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has made arrangements for the vaccination of parliamentarians in the Parliament premises.

In view of assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of Budget Session of Parliament is on the cards with parties across the aisle in agreement on this idea, sources said on Sunday.

It is yet to be decided for how many days the session will be curtailed, but there are suggestions to curtail it by almost two weeks, the sources said, adding that the final call could be taken in the floor leaders’ meeting on Monday.

After the vaccination drive, the Parliament might also witness simultaneous sitting of both Houses from 11 am, they said.

At present due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliament sits in two shifts—Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening. The second half of the budget session was scheduled to be held from March 8 to April 8.

Elections are being held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29.

