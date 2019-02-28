Current atmosphere not conducive for talks: Manish Tewari’s counter as Navjot Sidhu bats for dialogue with Pakistan

Congress leader Manish Tewari (ANI)

Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari today said that the current atmosphere is not conducive for talks with Pakistan and that there is a time to act and a time to talk. Tewari also referred to a statement by party colleague and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who batted for a dialogue with Pakistan, Tewari said that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s opinion is his own and the party has nothing to do with it.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sidhu said, “I stand by my conviction that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for a great deal in seeking a long-term solution to the presence and practice of terror outfits that operate within and across the border,” the cricketer-turned-politician said in a two-page statement titled “We have a choice.”

“The solution to terror is peace, development and progress and not unemployment, hatred and fear,” he said.

Referring to Sidhu’s statement, Tewari said, “There is a time to act and a time to talk, dialogue can only take place when the atmosphere is conducive for it, current atmosphere is not conducive. If Navjot Singh Sidhu has an opinion, that is his personal opinion, not the opinion of the Congress”.

Pointing out that Punjab had suffered for 15 years because of the terrorism, the senior Congress leader said, “Pakistan has been sponsoring a proxy war against India since 1979-1980. The first recipient of that cross border terror using semi-state actors was Punjab. For 15 long years, Punjab suffered because of the terror unleashed by the ISI”.

It is choice, not chance that determines a nation’s destiny pic.twitter.com/H9PlYNpyBT — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019

The Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying when the country was looking at its leader to speak out on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the latter decided to address booth workers rather than addressing the nation.

“At this point in time when the nation is looking towards its leadership when the nation wants its leadership to speak to it, the Prime Minister chose to address the booth workers of the BJP rather than address the nation.”

Following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that led to the killing of 40 CRPF jawans, the Indian Air Force (IAF) hit back at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s training base in Pakistan’s Balakot, reportedly killing a large number of terrorists. JeM had earlier claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.