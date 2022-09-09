Relief for Goa’s Curlies, Supreme Court stays demolition process initiated by state govt

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition process of the famous ‘Curlies’ restaurant in Goa’s Anjuna after the Goa government began razing down the shack over a 2016 Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) demolition order. “There shall be stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures,” ruled the top court, as reported by Live Law. This development came days after the bar-cum-restaurant was in the centre of the storm over BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death. Earlier, heavy police force was been deployed for the demolition process, according to a senior police official.

Late last month, ‘Curlies’ was in the news as visuals of Phogat partying with her close associates in the beach shack surfaced, hours before she was brought in dead to the hospital. The beach shack’s owner Edwin Nunes was arrested under the NDPS Act as Phogat was reportedly drugged by one of her associates in the shack’s washroom. Nunes was soon released on bail.

Goa | "We are providing police protection for the demolition. As per the order, it is being demolished,": says DYSP Jivba Dalvi on the demolition of Curlies restaurant over violation of coastal zone laws pic.twitter.com/ccYuszHUTi — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The demolition came in the backdrop of a petition against a 2016 GZMA demolition order by the ‘Curlies’ at the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The GZMA held ‘Curlies’ responsible for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms as the shack was built in a ‘no development zone.’ Upholding the earlier GZMA order, the NGT bench led by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that they “do not find any merit in the appeal and there is no ground to interfere with the impugned order.”

#WATCH | Goa | Curlies restaurant at Anjuna being demolished over violation of coastal zone laws pic.twitter.com/WNgDZ8CP0U — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Stating that the shack built was in violation to the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the GCZMA noted that the illegal structure should be razed down as it stands on CRZ-III, which is deemed to be a ‘no development zone.’ After ordering the closure of the establishment, GCZMA further directed the Excise Commissioner to take away the shack’s alcohol license, and asked the Anjuna Village Panchayat to cancel its trade permit.

On Thursday, the Deputy Collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas ST Desai issued a notice to the demolition squad to bring down the famous beach restaurant.

“The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in ‘no development zone’ in violation of the CRZ norms,” the official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.