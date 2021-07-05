‘Cunning’ Congress on ventilator in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

Mayawati hit back saying that the 'C' in Congress stands for cunning.

Opposition parties Congress and BSP have locked horns with each other after the BJP secured 67 out of 75 Zila Panchayat chairperson posts as the Mayawati-led party abstained from contesting the polls alleging lack of democracy. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress attacked the BSP saying, ” the B in BSP means BJP,” Uttar Pradesh Congress has said.

The remark did not go down well with the former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati. She hit back at the Congress saying that the Congress party is already on a ventilator in the state.

“Congress which is running on Oxygen in Uttar Pradesh said that the ‘B’ in BSP means BJP. It’s very objectionable. BSP’s ‘B’ means Bahujan, which includes SCs, STs, OBCs, people from religious minorities and other marginalized sections, they are called Bahujans because the number of such people is very large,” said Mayawati.

1. यूपी में भी आक्सीजन पर चल रही कांग्रेस का यह कहना कि बीएसपी के ‘बी‘ का मतलब ’बीजेपी’ है, घोर आपत्तिजनक जबकि बीएसपी के ‘बी‘ का अर्थ बहुजन है, जिसमें SCs, STs, OBCs. धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यक व अन्य उपेक्षित वर्ग के लोग आते हैं, जिनकी संख्या ज्यादा होने की वजह से वे बहुजन कहलाते हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 4, 2021

In a series of tweets, Mayawati hit back saying that the ‘C’ in Congress stands for cunning. “Whereas ‘C’ of Congress means ‘Cunning’ party which in spite of forming its government with the votes of Bahujans in its long reign at the centre and in states, kept them helpless and enslaved and then BSP was formed and the BJP was nowhere in power at the Center and in the states at that time,” she said.

2. जबकि कांग्रेस के ‘सी‘ का मतलब वास्तव में ’कनिंग’ पार्टी है जिसने केन्द्र व राज्यों में अपने लम्बे शासनकाल में बहुजन के वोटों से अपनी सरकार बनाने के बावजूद इन्हें लाचार व गुलाम बनाकर रखा और अन्ततः बीएसपी बनाई गई और तब उस समय बीजेपी केन्द्र व राज्यों की सत्ता में कहीं नहीं थी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 4, 2021

Mayawati also said that no election, small or big, can be held freely in the regime of Congress, SP and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, and the same cannot be expected from them. The former UP CM claimed that under the BSP rule, every election was conducted freely and fairly.

The BSP is reportedly concentrating on strengthening the organisation before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for next year.