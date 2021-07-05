  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Cunning’ Congress on ventilator in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

July 05, 2021

Mayawati also said that no election, small or big, can be held freely in the regime of Congress, SP and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati BSP Uttar PradeshMayawati hit back saying that the 'C' in Congress stands for cunning.

Opposition parties Congress and BSP have locked horns with each other after the BJP secured 67 out of 75 Zila Panchayat chairperson posts as the Mayawati-led party abstained from contesting the polls alleging lack of democracy. The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress attacked the BSP saying, ” the B in BSP means BJP,” Uttar Pradesh Congress has said.

The remark did not go down well with the former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati. She hit back at the Congress saying that the Congress party is already on a ventilator in the state.

“Congress which is running on Oxygen in Uttar Pradesh said that the ‘B’ in BSP means BJP. It’s very objectionable. BSP’s ‘B’ means Bahujan, which includes SCs, STs, OBCs, people from religious minorities and other marginalized sections, they are called Bahujans because the number of such people is very large,” said Mayawati.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati hit back saying that the ‘C’ in Congress stands for cunning. “Whereas ‘C’ of Congress means ‘Cunning’ party which in spite of forming its government with the votes of Bahujans in its long reign at the centre and in states, kept them helpless and enslaved and then BSP was formed and the BJP was nowhere in power at the Center and in the states at that time,” she said.

Mayawati also said that no election, small or big, can be held freely in the regime of Congress, SP and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, and the same cannot be expected from them. The former UP CM claimed that under the BSP rule, every election was conducted freely and fairly.

The BSP is reportedly concentrating on strengthening the organisation before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for next year.

