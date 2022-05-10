‘Culprits will not be spared’: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann condemn blast at Punjab Police Intelligence Wing headquarters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condemned the blast at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday evening, saying that the culprits will not be spared.

“Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab government will not allow their wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asserted that those who tried to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared. He also called a meeting with DGP and other top police officials today to seek a report on the course of action so far. “Punjab Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Anyone who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared,” he tweeted.

On Monday evening, a rocket-propelled grenade hit Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed “disturbing” and “shocking”.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident.“ Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest,” said Singh in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Disturbing news of a blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd intelligence bureau building in Mohali. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.” Former Punjab Home Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa dubbed the explosion as a “sign of deep communalism”.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply shocked at the blast.“Deeply shocked at the blast at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Bureau HQs, Mohali, exposing serious security lapses and highlighting once again the deteriorating law & order situation in Punjab. Thorough probe required to expose & punish those responsible,” said Badal in a tweet.