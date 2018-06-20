CSR deal goes wrong! NGO middlemen arrested for abducting 2, demanding Rs 8 lakh

The arrested persons were identified as Susheel Tripathi (25) and Md Danish (32) and used to work for NGOs to facilitate money transfer of the CSR funds from corporate houses, the police said.

In a shocking incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly extorting money on the pretext of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding for a Faridabad-based NGO from a company located in Mumbai. The arrested persons were identified as Susheel Tripathi (25) and Md Danish (32) and used to work for NGOs to facilitate money transfer of the CSR funds from corporate houses, the police said. The incident took place when they failed to strike a CSR deal worth crores with the Mumbai-based company. The accused then abducted Hari Om and Kuldeep, who were also freelance agents of various companies and used to facilitate CSR funds and demanded Rs 8 lakh on gunpoint, police said.

A friend of the victims filed a complaint with the police and both the accused were arrested. A country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Danish in Jaitpur’s Khadda colony, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that due to unemployment and in order to lead a luxury life, they committed the crime. The accused used to manage donations for the NGO, and would take a 3% commission for every donation made from private companies, the police said. While, police managed to nab Tripathi and Danish, third one is still absconding.

“They tried to get funding from the firm in June, and were in touch with freelance agents Hari Om and Kuldeep. But when the deal was called off, the accused abducted the agents,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal was quoted as saying by IE. During q, the accused said they had booked hotels and paid for other services for the agents. However, when the deal could not be materialised, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh as penalty fee and Rs 3 lakh in other expenses and called a friend of the victims.

Subsequently, the friend of the two men then lodged a complaint with Sarita Vihar police station. “I received calls from the accused, who kept demanding Rs 8 lakh,” the complainant said. Receiving the complaints, Police then set up a trap in Shaheen Bagh, and managed to get hold of the duo.