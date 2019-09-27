CRZ violation: 1,800 buildings in Kerala facing demolition

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided that the state government should sue the defaulting builders and make sure that the flat-owners are compensated.

Following the Supreme Court order to demolish four illegal apartment complexes in Maradu in Kochi, the Kerala government has received legal advice that this order would be binding on other CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) violations too. This means that, by a rough estimate, as many as 1,800 structures in the state would have to be razed down.

The state Cabinet, in its weekly meeting, mandated chief secretary Tom Jose to study the illegal constructions in Kerala in detail and submit his recommendations.

The Kerala government had been driven up the wall over the court directive in Maradu flat case. On Monday, the Supreme Court had rapped chief secretary for not complying with its May 8 order to demolish the flat-complexes in Maradu, built violating CRZ norms.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided that the state government should sue the defaulting builders and make sure that the flat-owners are compensated.

Inspector general of Police Vijay Sakare said that about 60 bank accounts of the builders of H20 Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove have been frozen. On complaints of the residents of the flats, they have been charged under IPC Section 406 (breach of trust) and 429 (cheating).

As the first step in eviction, the state’s public utilities KSEB and Kerala Water Authority have cut off electricity and water connections to the flats.

Gas agencies and BSNL have been told to remove all their accessories from the premises, in preparation for the demolition, in compliance with the apex court order.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has turned down the petitions that flat-owners filed against the eviction notification. Instead, they could seek compensation from the builders, the court pointed out.