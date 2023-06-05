scorecardresearch
Crypto advocates support withdrawal of penalty against Tornado Cash

Reportedly, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions are unlawful

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Tornado Cash is a cryptocurrency tumbler
As reported by Cointelegraph, Blockchain Association and the DeFi Education Fund are the current industry supporting Coin Centre’s complaints against the United States Treasury for their“unlawful” penalty against Tornado Cash.

Sources revealed that on June 2, 2023, the cryptocurrency organisations asked for a legal proceeding in support of Coin Center. It is expected that the U.S. penalty against the crypto mixer should be cancelled, Cointelegraph added. 

“Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions are unlawful. OFAC lacks statutory authority to sanction software like Tornado Cash, and regardless, its decision lacks any factual predicate that could render the sanctions lawful,” the organisations mentioned. 

Furthermore,“The core Tornado Cash software is not and cannot be owned by anyone,” arguments rose mentioning that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) “conjured” up a “person” so that it can pass the penalty against the crypto mixer.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 17:55 IST

