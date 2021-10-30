Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan released from Mumbai jail after 22 days

Actor Juhi Chawla has given surety for Aryan Khan before the special court.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was today released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in prison following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday and a special court issued his release memo yesterday. Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am. He was expected to be released yesterday but could not as the paperwork was not completed on time.

A car was waiting for him outside the prison gate and he immediately got in and drove towards his house Mannat. Actor Juhi Chawla has given surety for Aryan Khan before the special court. The Bombay High Court yesterday detailed its bail order in which it imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court also asked the three accused to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and not leave India without taking permission from the special court. It also ordered them to mark their attendance at the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.