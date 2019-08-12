CRPF’s Kashmir ‘madadgaar’ helpline 14411 active again

The CRPF is helping them in all ways possible, a senior official said. (Representational image: PTI photo)

The Srinagar-based CRPF helpline- 14411- has been re-activated for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370, officials said on Monday. They said the standard five-digit landline number of the ‘madadgaar’ helpline has been restored after it went inactive due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

“14411 Restored: #Kashmiri students and general public residing in Kashmir or outside can contact #CRPF Madadgaar on 24×7 toll free number 14411 for speedy assistance,” the CRPF said in an official tweet. Over 500 calls have been received on the helpline number, 14411, since late Sunday, they said. Callers want to know about the situation in the state, the well being of their families and have similar concerns.

The CRPF is helping them in all ways possible, a senior official said. The ‘madadgaar’ had on Monday posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 “for any assistance or updates” as the five-digit number was not working. The mobile number Tweeted on Monday has been diverted to the landline number. It also said that help can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

The Central Reserve Police Force has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 troops in a company. The 24×7 ‘madadgaar’ (14411) was launched by it in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident, based anywhere in the country, in distress.