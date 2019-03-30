CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

The incident happened hours after a private car rammed into CRPF convoy and exploded after one of its gas cylinders caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (ANI)

A security personnel was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near SBI branch in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened hours after a private car rammed into a CRPF convoy and exploded after one of its gas cylinders caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The blast took place near Tethar village which is seven km from Banihal. Preliminary investigation revealed that the blast occurred after one of the two gas cylinders in the Hyundai Santro model caught fire.

The CRPF vehicle was passing through the highway at the time of the incident and suffered slight damages in the rear side. However, all the personnel on board escaped unhurt. Around 10 vehicles were part of the convoy.

Governor Satya Pal Malik while speaking to reporters in Jammu said: “It has not been established whether it was a (terror) attack or not. It has also not been established why the vehicle caught fire.” “No explosive of sorts, but nothing can be said (at the moment),” he further added.

