CRPF jawan deployed at Rabri Devi’s house shoots himself dead after tiff with wife

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 2:20:43 PM

The body has been sent to the jawan's native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said.

According to reports, Kirasoor had a ?heated argument? over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.

A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver, police said Saturday. Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader’s high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.

The body has been sent to the jawan’s native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said.

The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added. According to reports, Kirasoor had a “heated argument” over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CRPF jawan deployed at Rabri Devi’s house shoots himself dead after tiff with wife
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition