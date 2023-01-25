Crowdfunding misuse case: Trinamool spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by ED in money-laundering case

In a development signalling mounting woes for Saket Gokhale, the Trinamool Congress spokesperson was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the alleged misuse of funds collected through a crowdsourcing campaign. Saket Gokhale, an activist-turned-politician, is accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 1.07 crore.

The arrest by the Enforcement Directorate comes two days after the Gujarat High Court refused bail to Gokhale in the case till a chargesheet is filed in the case. He has been behind bars since December 29, 2022, when he was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi.

He was earlier arrested on December 6 for allegedly sharing fake news regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi in Gujarat following a tragic suspension bridge collapse that resulted in the death of 135 people.

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court denied relief to Gokhale stating that it was not inclined to do so till a chargesheet was filed in the case. Arguing in the High Court, Gokhale’s counsel stated that there was total disclosure on his part that the motive of the crowdsourcing was for his campaigns as well as to sustain himself.

Gokhale also submitted before the court that there has been no misrepresentation on his part and that all his incomes reflect in his bank accounts which are audited and the taxes paid for. Gokhale further said that he stopped the crowdsourcing campaign after he joined the Trinamool Congress.