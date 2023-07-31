scorecardresearch
Cross-border love story: Sri Lankan woman visits India on tourist visa, marries Andhra man

She arrived in Andhra Pradesh on July 8, and the marriage took place on July 20 in a temple.

Written by India News Desk
Sri Lanka| Andhra Pradesh
Sri Lankan woman marries Andhra Man. (Representational Image-The Indian Express)

As the country recently witnessed two cross-border love stories, a similar instance has come to the fore. A 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman came to India and got married to a man she met on Facebook six years ago.

The woman, Vikneshwariy Sivakumara, came to India on a tourist visa to marry her 28-year-old facebook friend from Andhra Pradesh.. She got married in Andhra’s Venkatagirikota town.

However, the Andhra police have asked her to leave the country upon the expiration of her Visa on August 6, reported India Today.

Also Read

She arrived in Andhra Pradesh on July 8, and got married on July 20 in a temple.

Vikneshwariy has expressed a desire to get Indian citizenship, an official said. However, to avoid any legal complications in the future, the police have directed the couple to register the marriage formally.

The district superintendent of police, Y Rishanth Reddy, informed Vikneshwariy about the procedure and criteria for acquiring Indian citizenship.

Earlier this month, the country witnessed two similar cross-border stories, one of Seema-Sachin, where the woman came to India from Pakistan and of Anju-Nasrullah, where the woman went to Pakistan and got married.

