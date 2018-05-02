Crorepati peon! Andhra office attendant with Rs 4,000 salary amassed properties worth Rs 10 crore; here are shocking details of his assets

Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an office attendant posted with the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department who had alleged amassed properties worth Rs 10 crore. The arrest was made by the Central Investigation Unit of the ACB on Tuesday from Nellore.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested man has been identified as K Narasimha Reddy. The 55-year-old was working at the office of the Nellore Deputy Transport Commissioner as an office subordinate-cum-attendant. It said that his monthly stipend was less than Rs 4,000.

He came on the radar of the ACB after he purchased a plot of land. This was his 18th such property, the report said. Reddy had been under the scanner ever since he placed orders for silver items weighing more than 7 kg and purchased gold ornaments from Vijayawada.

During a raid conducted on Tuesday at his residence in Nellore, officials said that they recovered property documents of 18 plots registered in the name of his wife, relatives and himself. All plots he had purchased were over 250 sq yards (2250 sq feet). He started purchasing plots in 1992 in Nellore Rural Mandal.

Officials said that they also seized Rs 7.70 lakh in cash during the raid. Besides, officials recovered Rs 20 lakh in his bank accounts, 2 kg gold ornaments, deposits in LIC of more than Rs 1 crore. Reddy also owns more than 50 acres of agricultural land. The estimated value of the seized plots and agricultural land are said to be Rs 10 crore.

Reddy had joined the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner, Nellore on October 22, 1984, as an office attendant. At that time, he was withdrawing a salary of Rs 650 per month. For the last 34 years, he has been working in the same department.

An official told The Indian Express that he also worked as a tout in the office. Anyone visiting the department had to contact him first. Also, no file could move inside the department without his assent. He added that Reddy refused promotions as he was making a lot of money as an office attendant.

Reddy was staying in a 3,300 sq ft two-storied penthouse at MV Agraharam in Nellore city before his arrest, the IE report said.