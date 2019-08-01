The video shows the two dogs trying to escape as the crocodile moves towards them.

After witnessing a heavy downpour on Wednesday, Vadodara city in Gujarat is still battling to get back to normal. What has added to the woes of the residents is crocodiles roaming around freely in waters flooding the streets. A video on social media shows a crocodile trying to sneak up on two dogs who were stranded in the water.

That time of the year when Vishwamitra river swells up that crocodiles enter bathrooms in Vadodara. Normal people get chhipkalis in bathroom, legendary Gujaratis get crocs. pic.twitter.com/VZ899gcvCS — Nirwa (@nirwamehta) August 1, 2019

A twitter user Nirwa Mehta posted the video on twitter with the caption, “That time of the year when Vishwamitra river swells up that crocodiles enter bathrooms in Vadodara.” The video shows the two dogs trying to escape as the crocodile moves towards them.

Several other videos have emerged on social media which show crocodiles roaming around freely across the city. The city received a staggering 442 mm of rain within just 12 hours on Wednesday. At least six people were killed in rain-related incidents as the city witnessed torrential downpour on Wednesday. Schools remained closed on Thursday.

Vadodara received 442mm of rainfall between 8 am and 8 pm on Wednesday. The worst spell of rains was witnessed between 4pm to 8pm, when the city received 286 mm of rain. The Vishwamitri river has crossed the danger mark after the heavy downpour. The river passes through Vadodara and joins the Dhadhar river and Khanpur river.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting late on Wednesday to review the situation in Vadodara. The CM also asked the people living in low-lying areas to cooperate with the local administration during evacuation.

The rains also affected the operations at the Vadodara airport, which had to be temporarily shut on Wednesday. A number of trains running to and from the city had to be cancelled.