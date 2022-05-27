‘Crocodile tears’: BJP says Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on recent deaths in Kashmir expose her hypocrisy

The Jammu BJP unit on Friday accused former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for “shedding crocodile tears” over the recent deaths in the Valley including the gunning down of television artist Ambreen Bhat at her house on Wednesday.

“She is keeping friendship with wolves and also shedding crocodile tears for sheep killed by wolves,” J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement. Sethi blamed Mufti for the recent turmoil in Kashmir pointing out that it was because of her support to the militants over the years that things have now taken a turn for the worse.

Expressing her concerns over the recent killings in the Valley, Mufti on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “In Kashmir, mournings have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way or the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces. What will it take for GOI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed?”

“GOI keeps blowing its trumpet of normalcy in J&K even when such gruesome incidents suggest otherwise. My heart goes out to Ambreen Bhat’s family & pray her nephew recovers swiftly,” she had further said.

Sethi said that one cannot be sympathetic to terrorists and their victims at the same time. The only solution, Sethi added, was to put an end to the terror networks that operate with Kashmir for peace to prevail in the Union Territory

Taking the recent life term verdict of Yasin Malik as an example, Sethi said in his statement, “Now that largely, peace has returned, and people especially in the Valley are happy with the return of tourism, it is not being digested by these leaders who had been surviving politically on death and destruction”.

Sethi also hailed the efforts of the J&K administration and security forces to uphold peace in the Valley. After Ambreen Bhat was killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in her house, Jammu and Kashmir police said that two militants, suspected in the killing of Bhat, were eliminated in a late-night encounter in Awantipora on Thursday. Bhat’s killing came days after a J&K police constable was gunned down by militants outside his house.