Crocodile enters Gujarat temple, villagers offer prayers, delay rescue operations

June 24, 2019

The locals gathered at the temple delayed rescue operations by nearly two hours

A 6-foot crocodile entered a temple in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district on Sunday and was rescued by the forest department. The rescue operations were hindred as the villagers claimed that the reptile’s presence was auspicious, a senior official told PTI.

The reptile entered the Khodiyar Mata temple on Sunday. The deity Khodiyar Mata is the family deity of the Patel community and is often depicted in religious literature as riding on the back of a crocodile.

As soon as the news spread, devotees thronged the Khodiyar Temple situated in Palla village to offer prayers. They performed an ‘aarti’ and sprinkled vermillion on the 6-foot crocodile as it was lying near the goddess’ idol, Lunwada forest department in charge, RV Patel told PTI.

However, the forest department officials were not too happy with the villagers delaying the rescuing operations. The locals gathered at the temple delayed rescue operations by nearly two hours, says Mahisagar Deputy Conservator of Forests, RM Parmar.

“When the personnel reached the temple to rescue the reptile, villagers opposed the move. We had to wait for two hours as we did not want to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments. However, later on, our team managed to get the crocodile into a nearby pond,” Parmar added.

He also revealed that water bodies in the area, including the Mahisagar River, have a number of crocodiles which can travel 4-5 kilometres in search of food.

The reptile is about four years old and may have entered the temple late night to take rest. The Mahisagar Deputy Conservator of Forests said that his team rescues nearly 30-35 crocodiles every year.

According to the Indian Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972, Crocodiles are Schedule 1 animals which are provided absolute protection.

