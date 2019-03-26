Croatia honours President Kovind with highest civilian award

Kovind is in the European country as part of his eight-day three-nation visit to Croatia, Bolivia and Chile to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and the three countries.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday was honoured with Croatia’s highest civilian award — the Grand Order of the King of Tomislav.

“President of India honoured with highest civilian order in #Croatia! During his State Visit to Croatia #Presidentkovind is honoured with Grand Order of the King of Tomislav, the highest award of Croatia. #Presidentkovind dedicated it to India-Croatia friendship! @KolindaGK,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.

The civilian order is awarded to heads of state for their important contribution towards the development of state relations between Croatia and their respective countries.

Kovind, who is the first-ever Indian head of state to visit Croatia, was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome here. He is in the European nation from March 25 to March 28