Crisis deepens in Grand Alliance in Bihar with Congress upping the ante

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and RLSP chief Upendar Kushwaha during an election rally. (File photo/PTI)

Crisis deepened in the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Thursday with the Congress state unit coming out in favour of fielding its own strong candidates in all the five assembly seats where by-polls are scheduled next month.

AICC secretary in-charge for the state- Virendra Rathore-said this was the view expressed by leaders at the PEC (Pradesh Election Committee) meeting held here on the previous evening and the proposal would be forwarded to the high command for final approval.

“At the PEC meeting our state unit leaders expressed the view that we have strong candidates for all the five seats. Lists of potential candidates were also drawn and we will apprise the high command of the same and proceed as directed”, Rathore told reporters here.