Criminals roaming around freely in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Published: June 29, 2019 2:28:24 PM

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are “roaming around freely, doing as they like” in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has “surrendered before criminals”.

“In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government for “spurt in crime” in the state.

