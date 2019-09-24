‘Criminals and liars’: Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Deb quits citing differences with party high command

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Deb Barman with Sonia Gandhi. Deb resigned from the post on Tuesday. (File photo. Source: Pradyot Deb Barman Twitter)

The Congress party suffered a massive jolt on Tuesday in the Northeast after its Tripura unit president Pradyot Deb Barman resigned from the post and the party. In a tweet, Deb said that he has resigned from all party posts over differences with the high command. “Thank you for all your support! I will miss you all and I love you. I am sorry if I couldn’t do enough for you but I really tried,” he said in a tweet and attached a letter.

Expressing displeasure over the conduct of his party colleagues, he wrote in the letter that corrupt people have been inducted into the party and given top posts. He said that groupism and backstabbing have affected the party’s performance.

“I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will backstab you, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat,” he said. “Not having to listen to ‘High Command’ on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions,” he added.

He said that a political post is not important for him to serve the state. “I have decided that a positive mindset to life is what I need and I have changed the people around me who are negative. Today I can contribute to my state with a clear and honest mind. The Bubagra in me is more powerful than any political post,” he said.

Deb’s decision to quit from the post comes amidst controversy over his position on NRC revision in the state. He had even moved the Supreme Court last year to seek NRC revision in the state. The party was reportedly irked over his stand on NRC. Earlier he had earlier said that he will meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the matter and made it clear that he would prefer to step down over withdrawing his petition from the top court.

Replying to reporters, Deb said that he will not join any other party. “I have resigned from the party. I am not going to join any other political party,” he said.