Veteran lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani passes away

Veteran lawyer and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in Delhi. He was 95.

He had served as the Union Law Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Besides, he had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Jethmalani was known for representing a sweep of cases from the high-profile to the controversial for which he has often faced severe criticism. He was the highest paid lawyer in the Supreme Court.