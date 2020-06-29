Delhi lockdown: Sharp fall in incidents of street crime, but police data reveals bigger worry

Delhi records 56% decline in street crime during lockdown period. (PTI Photo)

There has been a significant decline in cases of crime against women and street crime in Delhi during the lockdown period, the Delhi Police have claimed. However, there has been little change when it comes to heinous crimes such as murder, kidnapping and dacoity, data revealed by the Delhi Police shows. Moreover, the cases of heinous crime are picking pace as the capital slowly opens up after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to data released by Delhi Police data pertaining to street crime — robbery, snatching, hurt and motor vehicle — in the national capital, there has been a 56% drop in such cases till May this year when compared to the corresponding period last year, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi Police website said that till May in 2019, more than 964 cases of robbery were recorded. This year, only 596 cases were registered. Similarly, in snatching cases, the number has decreased from 2,811 cases last year to 2,141 this year.

Police have also reported a sharp decline in cases of crime against women in the national capital. Police said rape cases have reduced from 891 until May last year to 520 this year. Besides, there has also been a 50% decline in cases of sexual harassment and assault.

Police have attributed the fall in crime to deployment of patrolling teams and personnel at pickets, hospitals and Covid centres to implement the lockdown norms. Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police, said over 15,000 challans have been issued to violators.

“Police are also catching people violating lockdown norms or social distancing. Challans are issued to those who are not seen wearing masks or spitting on the streets. Till date, we have issued over 16,708 challans to such violators,” Mittal said.

Police data, however, reveal that there has not been much change in cases of heinous crimes such as murder, dacoity, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Police have reported only eight less murder cases till May this year as compared to last year. There has been no change in the number of cases filed under attempt to murder charges till May this year compared to corresponding period last year.

Police noted cases of heinous crimes have slowly begun to increase as more and more markets and public places are opening up.

Also, the number of accidents has dropped in Delhi during the lockdown period. Police have reported only 348 fatal accidents, almost half the number recorded in the corresponding period last year.