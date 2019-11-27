Crime prevention should remain priority through community policing: Kiran Bedi

Bedi suggested regular visits to senior citizens and vulnerable sections in their areas by beat officers to help check exploitation. (PTI)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said crime prevention should remain a priority through community policing at police station level in the Union Territory and all sections of society should be co-opted.

In her whatsapp message, the former IPS officer referred to the initiatives of the Director General of Police of Puducherry Balaji Shrivastava, holding meetings with senior police officers to evolve strategy to curb crimes. “Crime prevention should remain a priority through community policing at the police station level and all sections of society should be co-opted,” she said, adding this could be achieved through a well nurtured police system.

Besides, Bedi suggested regular visits to senior citizens and vulnerable sections in their areas by beat officers to help check exploitation. “The beat officers should also ensure that past criminals living in their areas live a reformed life by being involved in productive employment or live peacefully,” she said.

ALSO READ | No decision yet on Maharashtra Deputy CM, portfolio-sharing to be finalised in 2 days, says Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat

The beat officers could also associate community in all areas, members of residents welfare associations, village panchayats, market associations and NGOs and take regular feedback from the private civil security units and take them as eyes and ears.

“It is the perfection of beat officers and community policing which made me deserve Magsaysay award besides the prison reforms,” she noted. PTI COR ROH ROH 11271156