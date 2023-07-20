A day after a video of two women being paraded naked on a road and gang-raped by a mob in Manipur surfaced online, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said it was “a crime against humanity”.

Speaking about the viral video, Biren Singh said, “Saw the video and I felt so bad, it’s a crime against humanity. I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state govt will try to ensure capital punishment for the accused. Every human being should condemn it.”

Tensions are running high in the northeastern state of Manipur after a two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. The incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-eastern state. The video has sparked massive outrage drawing criticism from all quarters.

The main accused, Heradas (32), was arrested on Thursday morning after the police swung into action.

Taking to Twitter, Biren Singh said, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.”

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud urged the government to take action. He termed the incident “deeply disturbing” and “simply unacceptable”.

“It is simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse,” DY Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court took a suo moto cognisance of the Manipur video and the case will be heard on July 28. “Let the centre and the state apprise us or steps will be taken. We will take this matter on July 28,” the CJI said.

PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

“My heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters in his remarks ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, adding that what happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.