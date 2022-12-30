Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with accident near Roorkee, hospitalised

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border on Friday, ANI reported.

The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district on NH-58 of Manglaur police station area, Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapan Kishore said to the news agency.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area,” Kishore said.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of Pant and to provide an air ambulance, if required, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition, PTI reported, citing a source. He was driving the car himself and was rushed to the Saksham Hospital for treatment after the accident.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.