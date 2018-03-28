Cricket diplomacy: India likely to open door of cricketing facilities for Commonwealth nations during PM Modi’s visit to London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with women’s cricket team

The central government is planning to exercise Cricket diplomacy to woo Commonwealth countries. New Delhi is planning to utilize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to London next month to roll out invitation for the Commonwealth countries to have an access to its class cricketing facilities, according to The Indian Express report. PM Modi to visit Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) summit in London. British Prime Minister Theresa May will host the event at the iconic Windsor Castle.

The background activities have already been started as External Affairs Ministry representatives met with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. It has been learnt that a memorandum of understanding will be inked between Ministry of External Affairs and BCCI. According to the plan, two or three Commonwealth teams will be accessing the facilities in India. BCCI will bear the cost of these trips.

“CEO Rahul Johri and Saba Karim (General Manager, Cricket Operations) had a few meetings with the Ministry of External Affairs and also with the Sports Ministry. The paper work is almost complete. The Indian board will lend its support to countries who come under the Commonwealth. As India is a powerhouse in world cricket, the government wanted the board to lend a helping hand to these countries and let them use the top-class facilities,” according to IE report.