Cricket bat should symbolise nation’s victory, not defeat of democracy: Kamal Nath’s dig at BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Kamal Nath said that tolerance and maturity are the foundation of victory. He asked young leaders to make their points with firmness and assertiveness without exceeding brief.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has said that cricket bat should be used to symbolise nation’s victory, not defeat of democracy. Nath made this comment in an apparent dig at BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s viral video which shows him using a bat to assault a civic official in Indore.

He asked Akash and other young politicians to not defeat democracy on the streets and urged them to be more tolerant while dealing with the public.

“Cricket bat should be used to symbolise the nation’s victory and not the defeat of democracy. India has two distinct features. First, it is the world’s largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets,” he said on Friday.

The Chief Minister asked the youth leaders to make their points with firmness and assertiveness without exceeding brief. He said that the entire world admires the Indian prowess both in the field of democracy and cricket.

“Our cricket squad is consistently winning and we all hope that we will win the World Cup. But this victory of the bat cannot be achieved without effort. Players have to work harder keeping within the limits of morality,” Nath said.

Nath said that tolerance and maturity are the foundation of victory. “Whether with democracy or on the playing field, the mantra remains the same. My message is for all young teammates,” he said.

Akash is son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. He was caught on camera assaulting municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat earlier this week in Indore. Singh had gone to demolish a building that was declared unsafe a year ago. However, Akash opposed the demolition of the building and assaulted the office in a full public view. Akash was arrested and a magistrate’s court sent him to judicial custody till July 11.