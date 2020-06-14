Credo of dignity of death is respected, says Bengal government in row over viral crematorium video

Last week, a video shared widely on social media showed dead bodies being dragged with hooks at a crematorium in the state capital. (Representative image)

The West Bengal government on Saturday said that it respects the credo of dignity of death. The government’s statement comes after a controversy erupted following a viral video showing disposal of dead bodies insensitively at a crematorium in Kolkata. However, the government dismissed that the recent incident of decomposed dead bodies in a morgue having any relationship with the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the state government said that the government is following all guidelines while handling COVID-19 pandemic. It also added that the government has “espoused the principle by laying down transparent procedures regarding disclosure of facts, opportunities given to bereaved relatives for showing last respect to the deceased etc.”

The TMC government further added that the communication had also been made to the governor in writing. The state Home department also pointed out that this kind of untruths adversely impacts the social mind, demotivates public administration, and denigrates frontline public health workers at a time when the government is fighting with both the pandemic and the Cyclone Amphan.

Last week, a video shared widely on social media showed dead bodies being dragged with hooks at a crematorium in the state capital. The incident invited huge criticism from the local residents.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state administration, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had sought an immediate reply from the state officials, including those from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Earlier in the day, in a series of tweets, Dhankhar said that horrendous unimaginable horror of dragging human bodies by pair of tongs would haunt us for long. The Governor further added that a public apology by the government is expected. He also termed it as an indelible taint on humanity.