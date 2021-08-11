‘Creditjeevi’s’ New India? Congress takes a swipe at Modi government over ration kit picture

The BJP government has already been facing the ire of political parties for printing PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificates.

The Congress party today took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over a photo in which a man can be seen walking with a handbag with PM Narendra Modi’s photo printed over it. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Creditjeevi’s New India?” The remark draws its reference from PM Modi’s speech in Parliament where he had coined the word ‘Andolanjeevi’.

The photo appears to be from a BJP-ruled state as the saffron party had asked the BJP governments to use a photo of PM Modi and the lotus symbol on ration bags. It had also asked the states to put banners carrying PM Modi and the state CM’s photo at the ration distribution centre.

PM Modi had announced that ration cardholders will get free ration till November 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The scheme was announced in June this year.

The opposition has already been raising questions over the need of spending extra money on specials bags. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia had told the Hindustan Times that this is an attempt by the Modi government to clean its image which was hit hard during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BJP government has already been facing the ire of political parties for printing PM Modi’s photo on vaccine certificates as well as during a recognition ceremony organised by the Centre in the honour of Olympic medalists. The opposition parties had said that while the vaccine is being provided using taxpayers’ money and had termed the move eccentric saying it is aimed at garnering votes.

“‘Creditjeevi’ ji is always concerned about his publicity and image. The insistence on taking credit has increased to such an extent that their photo is being printed on the ration bags of the poor and the biggest photo is being put up in the program organized to honor the medal winners,” the Congress party tweeted on Tuesday, tagging images of PM Modi’s photos on ration bags and the podium where Olympic medalists were honoured.

'क्रेडिटजीवी' जी को हर समय अपने प्रचार और छवि की चिंता रहती है। क्रेडिट लेने की जिद इस हद तक बढ़ गई है कि गरीबों के राशन बैग पर अपनी फोटो छपवाई जा रही है और पदक विजेताओं के सम्मान के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भी अपनी फोटो सबसे बड़ी लगवाई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/0QULQP7ScO — Congress (@INCIndia) August 10, 2021

Recently, the Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said in the Rajya Sabha that PM Modi’s photo on the vaccine certificate is aimed at reinforcing the importance of following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and is being done keeping in mind ‘larger public interest’. The MoS made the remarks in response to a question by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar.