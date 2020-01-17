CREDAI members allot 9 flats in Delhi-NCR to families of martyred CRPF personnel in Pulwama

Additionally, 10 flats have already been allotted in other states — West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand out of total 40 flats committed by CREDAI. (Representational image)

Realtors’ apex body CREDAI on Friday said its developer members have given flat allotment letters to families of nine CRPF personnel martyred in terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. After the attack in February 2019, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) had promised to offer a two-bedroom house to each family of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

On Friday, CREDAI, which has 12,000 members, organised a ceremony in Delhi-NCR to hand over flat allotment letters to the families of Pulwama martyrs. D S Chauhan, IPS, NS, IGP, members of CRPF and the developers who have donated the flats were present at the occasion.

“The association has handed over 9 flat allotment letters to the families of Pulwama martyrs in Delhi-NCR,” CREDAI said in a statement. Additionally, 10 flats have already been allotted in other states — West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand out of total 40 flats committed by CREDAI.

Members who have offered flats include ATS, Gaurs group, Supertech, Prestige Group, Alcove Realty, Mirchandani Group, Anukampa Group, Manglam Group, Narvik Nirman & Financers, Wish Empire, Berry Developers, Krish Group, BCC Infra, Belani Group, Raheja Developers, Rameshwaram Group and Akshat Apartments.

“Keeping up with the spirit of patriotism and recognizing the sacrifices made by the family, we have come forward with this gesture. As we promised to offer homes to the families of the deceased, we are pleased to announce the allotment of 9 flats in Delhi-NCR,” said Getamber Anand, ATS Chairman and former President, CREDAI National.