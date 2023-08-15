The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech as a “crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises”.

The opposition party said instead of bringing the country together on Independence Day, he made it all about himself and his image and not accepting the challenges ahead and celebrating the country’s journey so far.

On Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that he will unfurl the national flag again at Red Fort next year and give a report of his achievements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi will unfurl the national flag next year but at his residence.

Modi’s remark stems out of the “arrogance that he displays”, Kharge said.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said the PM made the speech all about himself and his image, and argued that rhetoric and bluster could no longer cover up the truth that the character of his nine-year tenure has been “bad policies, injustice and ill intention”.

He said, “On 15 August 2023, rather than reporting to the people what his government had achieved in the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi gave a crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises. Instead of bringing the country together, to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead, he made it all about himself and his image.”

“To summarise, PM Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under ‘durniti’ (bad policies), ‘anyay’ (injustice) and – perhaps most importantly – ‘badniyat’ (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country,” Ramesh said in a statement.

He said the prime minister addressed the devastation caused by the violence in Manipur, casually comparing it with incidents in other parts of the country.

He showed no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone. He brazenly claimed that ‘Bharat Mata’ is being rejuvenated in ‘Amrit Kaal’ – when the whole nation has witnessed her fate in Manipur where women are being brutally violated, he claimed.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remark that a new world order had been ushered in as the world saw India’s capability during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister deliberately failed to mention the 40 lakh Covid deaths, the highest in the world according to the World Health Organisation, which was “a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and the PM’s failure to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner”.

“The world has not forgotten the dead bodies piled up outside hospitals and flowing down the Ganga during the devastating second wave. He played a cruel joke on the Anganwadi and ASHA workers by thanking them for delivering 200 crore vaccines. Especially when the families of many of these essential workers were denied compensation after they had died fighting the pandemic, and those living were not even paid their wages,” he said.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the prime minister over the border issue with China.

“It takes particular audacity to claim that our borders are safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Demchok more than three years after they intruded. And to casually lie to the nation, as he did on 19 June 2020, and claim ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai’ (no one has entered our border) as our own troops who have been captured are being mistreated by the Chinese,” he charged.

“And the double-engine misfire in Manipur is only further playing into China’s hands. There is no bigger insult to our armed forces than lying about national security from the Red Fort,” the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)