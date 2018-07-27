Cracks in ‘united opposition’? Mayawati wants respectable number of seats, lays down conditions for alliance

It appears that all is not well in the ‘united opposition’ which is yet to take a final shape for which leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu counterpart have been advocating. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday delivered a blow to the plans to form an alliance of ‘like-minded’ parties to counter the BJP in next year’s general election when Mayawati, who aspires to become the PM, said that her party will contest elections as a part of the coalition only if it gets a respectable number of seats.

“The BSP will contests elections as a part of an alliance with any party when the BSP is given a respectable number of seats in the alliance,” she said.

Mayawati has so far not made any concrete statement over the formation of ‘united opposition’ led by the Congress. She has, however, definitely advocated for the same on many occasion, especially after the bypolls victory in Uttar Pradesh when her party had contested elections in an agreement with arch-rival Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. Her latest remark on the formation of alliance ahead of 2019 general elections is a message to other opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party that she will not comprise on the number of seats.

There is a likelihood that the BSP can form an alliance with rivals SP and Rashtriya Lok Dak (RLD) of Ajit Singh in the Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

If reports are to be believed, the BSP supremo has said that she will not adjust on less than 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and wants Samajwadi Party to give seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Ajit Singh from its quota.

Meanwhile, a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BSP supremo Mayawati in Delhi on Wednesday has triggered speculation of a possible alliance between the two parties in Maharashtra. Pawar had met Mayawati and her close aide Satish Chandra Misra in the national capital on Wednesday. It should be noted that on an earlier occasion, Mayawati had turned down Pawar’s alliance proposal in Maharashtra. The BSP has influence in Maharashtra, especially in the Vidarbha.

Though the BSP had failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati is still seen as a towering Dalit leader whose support can help bolster the prospects of the opposition’s success in 2019. According to a PTI report, the BSP is looking for regional alliances in other states in the run-up to the general elections. The party has already alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and with INLD in Haryana.