Residents of Bihar are confronting a wave of anxiety over the safety of state‑funded bridges after a Rs 7.32‑crore structure in Araria showed cracks within four years of completion and the nationally critical Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur was partially bridged by a temporary Bailey‑bridge fix. Together, the twin episodes- one involving a fresh crack in a recently built bridge and the other an emergency patch on a collapsed slab- have raised questions about construction quality, oversight and the effective use of public funds running into tens and hundreds of crores.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar | Jan Suraaj leader Faisal Jawed Yasin says, "Not even four years has passed since this bridge was built. The local villagers and we had raised a lot of questions when this bridge was being built, that the local sand and poor quality materials are being… pic.twitter.com/IFDNvrTahA — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

Cracks in the Rs 7.32 crore ‘Jhamta‑Mahishakol bridge’

In Araria district, villagers have sounded alarm over the Jhamta‑Mahishakol bridge over the Parman River, a Rs 7.32‑crore asset constructed in 2022 that has now developed visible cracks in its main railing and deck. The crisis is traced to the reported sinking of one of the bridge’s main pillars, which has prompted the district administration to ban heavy‑vehicle traffic while allowing light movement under close monitoring.

Residents say the bridge was meant to be a permanent connector for at least 10–12 panchayats and a key route towards the Nepal border. “This bridge was built with public money, and Rs 7.32 crore is not a small amount. After such a big investment, it is shameful to see cracks so soon,” a local villager told media. The state’s public‑works department has dispatched engineers to inspect the foundation and decide whether the structure needs repair, partial reconstruction or complete replacement.

Local protests, allegations of corruption and poor raw materials

Following the discovery of the cracks, villagers gathered near the bridge and staged a protest, shouting slogans against alleged corruption and shoddy workmanship. “We will not tolerate corruption. Suspend the engineer of this bridge,” protesters demanded, calling for a probe into the contractor, consultants and executing officials.

Jan Suraaj leader Faisal Jawed Yasin recounted that concerns had been raised even during the bridge’s construction. “Not even four years have passed since this bridge was built. The local villagers and we had raised a lot of questions when this bridge was being built, that local sand and poor‑quality materials were being used to construct it,” Yasin told media.

He added that engineers and officials had assured residents at the time that mistakes would not be repeated and that the bridge would remain safe. “The engineers and the executives said whatever mistakes have been made won’t be repeated, and the bridge won’t break. We want traffic movement to continue safely under any circumstances. At least 10–12 panchayats are connected to this. It connects at least 10 panchayats and leads up to the Nepal border,” Yasin said, highlighting how much is at stake for the Rs 7.32‑crore bridge.

Bailey bridge to “bridge” the ‘Vikramshila Setu’ collapse

Meanwhile, over 200 km away in Bhagalpur, authorities have opted for a temporary but high‑profile engineering fix to restore at least minimal connectivity after a slab of the Vikramshila Setu collapsed on May 4. The incident, involving the failure of a 10‑inch expansion joint and then an RCC slab near pier number 133, caused the slab to fall into the Ganga and halted all traffic on Bihar’s key bridge over the river, severing a crucial link between south Bihar and the Seemanchal region.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in coordination with the military, state agencies and central institutions, has now connected the damaged section of the Vikramshila Setu with a 50‑metre‑long and five‑metre‑wide temporary girder, forming the core of a Bailey‑bridge structure. Two more Bailey bridges are being built on the same stretch to restore segment‑by‑segment passage.

Work on war footing and load‑capacity limits

Officials say the Bailey‑bridge framework will, after final ramp‑and‑deck work, allow pedestrian and light‑vehicle movement, with the temporary structure expected to become operational by June 5. The temporary bridge is designed to handle vehicles weighing between 20 and 25 tonnes, though heavy trucks and oversize loads will remain banned.

Bhagalpur District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary said the BRO was working “on a war footing to restore traffic movement at the earliest.” Almost 100 BRO personnel, including engineers, mechanical staff and technical experts, have been deployed, with iron frames, girders, cranes and other heavy machinery transported from BRO centres in the northeast to Bhagalpur. The administration expects all three Bailey bridges to be completed by the end of May, after which limited traffic will resume.

Safety audits, triggers for wider public skepticism

In the wake of the Vikramshila Setu failure, structural and safety audits were conducted by teams from the BRO, Military Engineering Services (MES), IITs, Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) and the National Highway Division. Their findings are expected to inform the decision on whether the bridge can be fully rehabilitated or needs partial reconstruction, but the mere need for a temporary Bailey‑bridge fix has fuelled public doubt.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has directly linked the collapse to corruption, noting that the bridge had earlier been flagged as unsafe. “This bridge was earlier highlighted as unsafe, yet it collapsed,” he said, arguing that public money is being squandered due to compromised construction standards and weak oversight.

Gandak bridge crack and a pattern of failures

The Jhamta‑Mahishakol and Vikramshila Setu episodes are now being read alongside another alarming incident in West Champaran, where a separation gap reportedly appeared in the Bisunpur‑Mangalpur Gandak bridge near the Bettiah–Gopalganj border. Authorities there, too, have tightened inspections and reduced load limits, citing the risk of structural failure.

Together, the cracks in the newly built Rs 7.32‑crore bridge in Araria, the collapse‑and‑bailey‑bridge scenario at Vikramshila Setu and the gap that has opened on the Gandak bridge have sharpened a single narrative in Bihar- that despite substantial investment in infrastructure, oversight failures, alleged corruption and the use of substandard materials may be turning high‑cost projects into development on paper rather than lasting, safe connectivity for ordinary citizens.