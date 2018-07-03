Cracks in PDP: CM’s incompetence behind fall of Mehbooba government, cronies running party now, says former minister

Speaking to the Indian Express, Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari claimed that the party has been hijacked by “vested interests” and that Mehbooba has installed her favourites over elected members to run the party and the government.

All does not not appear well in Mehbooba Mufti-led People Democratic Party in Kashmir. Days after it lost power in the state, cracks in the party have begun to appear with a former minister slamming Mehbooba and claiming that even the stalwarts of the party are in a ‘state of shock’ with the way party is functioning.

Ansari, who represents Pattan constituency, has said that Mehbooba’s close aides never allowed her to function. The MLA further added that he and his uncle Abid Ansari will not contest the election from the party.

The PDP legislator further said that the Mehbooba government failed because of PDP’s incompetence. “It was the incompetence of the CM. She ran the government on the advice of cronies and vested interests who had been rejected by the people,” he told IE, adding that the Mehbooba destroyed whatever her father had created.

In a separate conversation with news agency Press Trust of India, Ansari said, “Mehbooba Mufti not only failed the PDP as a party but also dashed the dreams of her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that he had envisaged”. Ansari accused Mehbooba of nepotism in the party as well as in the PDP-BJP coalition government she headed.

“It had become a family show which was run by brothers, uncles and other relatives. The Peoples Democratic Party has become Family Democratic Party,” Imran was quoted as saying. His comments were an apparent reference to induction of Tasaduq Mufti, a political newbie, as cabinet minister earlier this year and giving key position to Sartaj Madni, Mehbooba’s uncle, in the party.

The former minister further claimed that Mehbooba’s maternal uncle, Sartaj Madni, was the person who was controlling the party and the government.