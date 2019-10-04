Cracks in Bihar NDA: Giriraj Singh says Nitish Kumar must take responsibility for Patna floods

Union minister Giriraj Singh (ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been battling a barrage of criticism over his government’s poor handling of the flood situation in Bihar. While the Opposition led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal has been gunning for his head, it now appears that JD(U)’s partner in the state government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also set to corner the Chief Minister on the issue of floods.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, an MP from Bihar’s Begusarai, on Friday slammed Nitish for the Bihar flood situation and demanded that the he take the blame for the situation. Speaking to reporters in Darbhanga, Singh said that one who gets credit for good work, must also take responsibility for poor performance.

When he was asked whether CM Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the current flood situation in several parts of the state, he replied in the affirmative. “Absolutely. One who gets applause for good work, must also take responsibility in case of poor performance.”

Earlier this week, the minister said that the BJP-led NDA owes an apology to the people of the state, especially Patna. The Begusarai MP said that the state government failed to ensure attentiveness in the administrative machinery, even as an alert was sounded ahead of the downpour.

“It is not a failure of the people of Patna. It is our failure. Residents of the city have reposed so much of trust in the NDA, especially the BJP. We owe an apology to them,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

A known detractor of CM Nitish Kumar, he had earlier accused the state government of corruption in flood relief. He had also hit out at the state administration, claiming that the flood had become an occasion to celebrate for it.

In the state capital, areas like Kankarbagh and Rajendra Nagar continue to remain flooded for the eighth successive day on Friday. As per the Met office, the city may expect more heavy rains in next few days. Even as the city administration has claimed that it has brought heavy duty pumps to flash out the flooded water in the city, the situation remains out of control.

Those who took shelter at their rooftops are now leaving their homes. People also alleged that the government failed to provide enough drinking water and food. The administration however claimed that officials are on the streets to help the affected people.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister has dismissed the criticism coming his way and termed the situation a natural calamity owing to climate change. Questioned by reporters on how the situation was allowed to go so wrong and by when could people expect some relief, Nitish snapped at the media and advised them to instead look at what had happened in Houston and Mumbai.