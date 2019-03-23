Crackdown on separatists! Yasin Malik-run JKLF banned for promoting ‘secession’

The JKLF was banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

By Rahul Tripathi

Weeks after banning the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre Friday announced that the Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has been banned as well for ‘promoting’ secession of the militancy-hit state from the Union of India. The JKLF was banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Declaring the JKLF as an unlawful organisation, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba said: “The central government has today declared Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) as an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This is in accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by the government.”

Gauba said the JKLF has spearheaded the separatist ideology in the Valley and has been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988.

A home ministry statement said: “JKLF has many serious cases registered against it. This organisation is responsible for the murder of 4 Indian Air Force personnel and kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed during the V P Singh Government.”