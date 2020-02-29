Crackdown on hate virus! Delhi mulls WhatsApp helpline to check spread

Delhi Violence: Ceased residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, at Khajuri Khas area of Northeast Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government is mulling to issue a WhatsApp helpline number to allow the public to report circulation of hate and suspicious content on the social media platform to the government. This comes in the wake of the exchange of hate speeches and provocative content on social media platforms aimed at creating an unrest like situation.

Government sources told news agency ANI that there is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. To check the spread of such content, the government wants the public to reach out to the competent authorities and report them.

The government officials will look into such complaints and take necessary action.

“An official will screen all the complaints received. The complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action,” sources told ANI.

The government and police have time and again made appeals to not heed to rumours, especially on social media.

On Friday, the Delhi Police urged the locals and media workers to come forward and record their statements and share videos in connection with the violence. Police also released mobile numbers to allow the public to reach out to security officials. The numbers are 8750871221, 8750871227. Police promised to keep secret the identity of informers.

Violence broke out on Sunday after anti and pro CAA protesters clashed with each other in Jaffarad of Northeast Delhi. The violence claimed 42 lives and caused widespread destruction of public and private properties.

Meanwhile, the situation in northeast Delhi was peaceful Saturday with locals coming to terms with the damage in riots in the area earlier this week. Security personnel have been conducting flag marches and holding regular consultations with locals to bring the situation under control. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi were worst affected.