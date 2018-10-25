Crackdown on benami properties! I-T attaches Misa Bharti’s Rs 15-crore farmhouse in Sainik Farms



Earlier this year, the Income Tax department had attached a few immovable properties as part of its probe in the Rs 1,000-crore benami land case against the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)

The Benami Prohibition Unit of Income Tax has made a provisional attachment of a farmhouse worth Rs 15 crore in Sainik Farms of Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, ANI reported. The properties were purchased in the name of a shell company KHK Holdings Pvt Ltd, the report said.

Misa Bharti is the daughter of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav – who is currently in jail in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam.

Earlier this year, the Income Tax department had attached a few immovable properties as part of its probe in the Rs 1,000-crore benami land deals and tax evasion case against the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu’s family members are being investigated by multiple probe agencies. Last year, the Income Tax department had issued multiple summons to Misa Bharti and her husband to appear before the agency but they failed to comply with the summons.

According to a PTI report, Misa Bharti and her husband is alleged to have links with a firm which is suspected to have indulged into benami deals for purchase of a farmhouse in Delhi’s Bijwasan area. The probe agency said that the couple held some of the properties in the ‘benami’ way.

Benami refers to those properties that are not in the name of a real beneficiary.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate arrested a chartered accountant Rajesh Kumar Agrawal who allegedly had links with Bharti and others. According to the report, Agrawal helped Misa and her husband in acquiring illegal transactions.