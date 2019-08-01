Crackdown on Azam Khan: Rampur borders sealed, security beefed up as Samajwadi Party workers resort to violence

Rampur MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MLA and son of Rampur MP Azam Khan, Abdullah, was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday for alleged violation of section 144, that prohibits unlawful assembly of more than five people. He and his supporters were protesting when the police took them to custody. Speaking to reporters before he was detained, Abullah claimed he and his supporters were fighting for their rights and that people are being framed in false cases. He also pointed out that there was complete failure of law and order in the state.

The police had earlier in the day stopped SP workers in Moradabad who were on their way to Rampur for a show of strength for Azam Khan and his son, days after the police carried out raids at Jauhar University. Close to 800 police personnel have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order situation. Earlier on Wednesday, Abdullah was detained for allegedly tying to stop officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The police on Tuesday had carried out a raid at the university. In its raids over the past few days, the police have seized over 2,500 rare books that were allegedly stolen from other institutes. The search was conducted at at Mumtaz Central Library of the varsity, of which Azam Khan is the Chancellor.

So far, the police has claimed to have recovered more than 2,500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts. The FIR has been lodged at Thanaganj police station, with the complain that a number of expensive books and manuscripts have been stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes of Rampur. The police have taken four people working at the library for questioning.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked party workers to reach Rampur to protest against police action on Abdullah Azam. Azam’s son has also been booked for allegedly submitting false documents to get his passport made. The security across the district was tightened and and administration had also sealed its borders.