Crack Prelims, win Rs 1 lakh: Nitish Kumar’s big promise to Dalit civil services aspirants in Bihar. (PTI)

In an effort apparently aimed at winning the hearts of the Dalit community in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has decided to provide a special allowance for the civil services aspirants from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. The allowance will only be provided to Preliminary qualified candidates.

The initiative taken by the Bihar government is a first-of-its-kind in the country. According to the new scheme, the government has decided to provide a sum of Rs 50,000 to those aspirants who clear the state civil services i.e Bihar Public Service Commission. The government has also decided to provide a sum of Rs 1 lakh to those individuals who qualify the toughest exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

As per estimates, there are around 1,500 candidates in Bihar from both SC and ST categories who cleared the preliminary exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission. While there are average 200 candidates from the said categories who cleared the first stage of the All India Civil Services conducted by Union Public Service Commission. A civil service aspirant has to crack Preliminary exam, Mains exam and Personal Interview to get qualified for the job.

The Bihar government has also announced to provide 15 kg of grain (rice and wheat) a month to each student staying in the hostels. The said decision is only for SCs and STs. Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and the minority communities.

In a bid to protect the interests of Dalits and tribals, CM Nitish Kumar had in April extended all schemes run under Mahadalit Vikas Mission to people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The move appears to be an attempt to pacify the apparent anger among Dalits against the BJP which forced the saffron party to reach out to the public in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The UP government led by Yogi Adityanath has launched a ‘Dalit Outreach campaign’ which has seen several ministers visit the state’s rural area and stay with them in order to improve the party’s image and establish a connect with the disgruntled community.