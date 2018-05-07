Crack in Mumbai’s Kemps Corner bridge leads to social media chaos; BMC declares it safe

A number of people shared pictures of the purported ‘crack’, expressing concerns and asking each other to avoid the route.

Mumbaikars on Sunday spotted a crack in city’s Kemps Corner flyover, which led to a chaos on social media. A number of people shared pictures of the purported ‘crack’, expressing concerns and asking each other to avoid the route. People also tagged senior officials, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and even PM Narendra Modi in their tweets. Later, taking note of the queries on social media, BMC officials conducted a check on the bridge and declared it “safe.” The engineers, who inspected the bridge, termed the crack as a “design flaw.”

Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, also tweeted on the issue. Aditya said he has spoken to Municipal Commissioner regarding the issue and appealed people not to panic. “Regarding the photo of Kemp’s Corner Flyover, I spoke with Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner. Albeit the concern is legitimate, I request everyone not to panic as the alignment of the joint has a fault of levelling since its construction in 1965,” Aditya tweeted. “However, the Hon’ble MC has asked BMC to anyway carry out an audit again soon and take necessary steps, if any, for the safety of our citizens,” he added.

Scores of people took to social media after noticing what they termed as a “crack”. “Kemp’s corner flyover cracking, hope something is done before any disaster happens again, hope this is noticed by relevant people,” Darshit Shah, a Twitter user said.

“Kemp’s corner flyover needs to inspected and repaired as soon as possible. Please share to reach right authorities,” said another user.

Some even expressed disbelief upon coming across the photo. Prakash Vora, another user, tweeted, “@RoadsOfMumbai can someone confirm this – Avoid Kemp’s corner flyover. Portion is falling. Traffic has been diverted. (Sic)”

Some tagged CM Fadnavis asked for immediate action. Jalpa H. Thakker, tagging the Fadnavis, said, “@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra @BJPforMumbai @mcgm Kemp’s corner flyover clicked few hours back by a resident. Pls help Mumbai in time. (sic)”

Speaking to The Indian Express, senior municipal engineers said the Kemps Corner flyover project was started in April 1964. The bridge was opened to motorists on April 14, 1965. They said the engineers had to redo a part of the design because of the quality of soil. This led to difference in the level of two sections’ joint in the base of the flyover, which looks like a crack.

Kemps Corner bridge was never dangerous, Shitala Prasad Kori, BMC’s chief engineer for bridges, said , adding, people irresponsibly circulating pictures on social media should first confirm facts before spreading fear.