Crabs caused Tiware dam breach that killed 19, says Maharashtra water minister

A view of the Tiware dam which breached following incessant rains, in Ratnagiri. (PTI Photo)

In a bizzare statement, a Maharahtra minister has blamed crabs for the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 19 people. Maharashtra water conservation minister Tanaji Sawant said that the leakage was caused as a large number of crabs had gathered around Tiware dam. “There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate,” Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The death toll due to the dam breach has gone up to 19, with at least four people still missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue operations. The breach in the dam caused a flood-like situation in the seven downstream villages.

The Tiware dam is located in Chiplun tehsil of the state’s coastal district. It breached late on Tuesday night following torrential rains in the region. The breach caused a flood-like situation, affecting more than 3,000 people in several downstream villages.

Maharashtra government has announced a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the accident breach to determine the cause. The SIT would try to ascertain if officials neglected complaints about leaks from the dam.

“Strict action would be taken against those responsible. The houses which were washed away will be reconstructed in four months,” Water Resources minister Girish Mahajan told PTI at Kamathe in Ratnagiri district after visiting the dam site. Mahajan also said that as per a preliminary report, the breach was caused due to heavy rains.

Some areas in the state have been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days. A day after the Tiware dam breach, cracks were also reported in the Dhamna dam in Jalna district of Maharashtra. Residents said that they had noticed five or six cracks in the wall of the dam. But officials visited the spot and after an inspection of the water body, said that there was nothing to worry about.